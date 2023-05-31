Barbara Putman

Barbara J. Putman, 66, of Abilene passed away Sunday, May 28 at Salina Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 12, 1957 in Salina, the daughter of Oral (Dale) and Betty Ann (Vavricek) Baker. She was united in marriage to Beuford Putman June 12, 1988 in Abilene. He, along with her parents and brother Tommy Baker, preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by cousins, Bonnie (Vavricek) Dunn, Sammy Vavricek, Patty (Vavricek) Fleming, Billy Vavricek, Deb (Baker) Ramen, a step-son, Kevin Putman and numerous friends. Graveside services for Barbara will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 2 at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County, 1111 Brady, Abilene, KS 67410. Memorials may also be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
