Barbara Lea Daley

Barbara Lea (Lay) Daley, age 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior April 17 after a year of battling cancer. She was attended to by her family in her home in Paola, Kansas. 

Barbara was born March 28, 1948 in Abilene to Phyllis and Eldon Lay.  She was raised on a farm in Navarre, Kansas, and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in May, 1966. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, John Joseph Daley III (Jack), May 28,1966, in Abilene and they started their married life living in Enterprise, Kansas. 

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.