Barbara Jean King, 85, Fordland, MO, passed away in her home June 22, 2020.
Barbara was born in Abilene, KS, June 19, 1935, daughter of Willis White and Macie White (Gump.)
Barbara enjoyed lots of things and had a lot of hobbies, some of which included sewing, woodworking, quilting, bird watching, putting together puzzles and traveling.
She had traveled to all 50 states and has swum in all of the Great Lakes.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Wayne King, father Willis White, mother Macie White, stepsons Wayne King Jr. and Ronnie King, sister Mary Beth and brothers Duane and Bob White.
She is survived by her sons Willis and John King, daughter-in-law Janie King, grandsons Steven and Bryce King, granddaughter Miya Smally, great-grandsons Bo and Joe Smally, great-granddaughters Kinsley and Addyln King, sister Maxine Biggs, stepchildren Carmen, Karen, Kathy, Sue, Trudy, Lori, Terry and Kevin, as well as several more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.