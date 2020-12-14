Barbara Ann Kingsbury (nee Pesnell) passed away peacefully at her home in Landenberg, PA, at the age of 83 on Oct. 12, 2020.
She was born April 15, 1937 in Monahans, TX to David Proctor and Edna Marie Downs Pesnell.
Her family moved to Abilene, KS, before she started high school. She excelled in her classes, participated on the debate team, and loved her Latin class. She worked at Viola’s grocery store after school and weekends.
Barbara graduated Abilene High School in 1955 and won a scholarship to the University of Kansas. After graduation she worked for Procter and Gamble doing market research. A few years later she completed a masters degree in education at Kansas State and taught in public schools in Shawnee Mission, KS, and Omaha, NE.
In 1961 she married Steven R. Kingsbury, of Carlton, KS in 1961. They had two daughters, Stacey and Susan. Following her divorce in 1978, she and her daughters moved to Indianapolis, IN, and then Glastonbury, CT.
Barbara worked for Aetna Life Insurance Company for nearly 30 years in Human Resources. After retiring, she traveled and settled in Blacksburg, VA to be near daughter Stacey. In later years, following her retirement from Aetna, she worked for the US Census Bureau and the Kansas State Legislature.
In 2018 she moved to Landenberg, Pennsylvania to live with her daughter Stacey. Barbara deeply loved her only grandson, Damien Comeau, who looks like her when he laughs.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Don (Norma) Pesnell, Gary (Judy) Pesnell, and Jim (Wilma) Pesnell. She leaves behind daughters Stacey Lynn Kingsbury (Erik) of Landenberg, PA and Susan Carol Kingsbury-Comeau (David) and grandson Damien Royce Comeau of Snoqualmie WA.
The family plans to celebrate Barbara’s life next year when they can travel back to Abilene to be with extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your local library or to the Elizabeth Miller Watkins Scholarship Fund at Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, FUND: WATK01, 1005 Broadway Blvd, Suite 130, Kansas City, MO 64105. Condolences can be mailed to Stacey L. Kingsbury, 535 London Tract Rd, Landenberg PA, and Susan Kingsbury-Comeau, 38010 S.E. Cedar Street, Snoqualmie WA 98065.
