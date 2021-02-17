Barbara A. Hawk was born Feb. 15, 1935 to Ralph W. and Gladys (Roberson) Hilliard in Conroe, Texas.
Barbara was united in marriage to Herman F. Hawk of Abilene, Kansas on Feb. 17, 1953 in Galveston, Texas. They were married for 58 years.
Barbara is survived by her nephew Deane L. and wife Marilyn S. Moore of Abilene and her cat Sofee Louise Hawk of the home.
Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest. Barbara and Herman rode with the Re-Treads XL for 14 years, traveling extensively throughout the United States. They spent their 45th anniversary in St. Johns and their 50th anniversary in Hawaii.
Barbara passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at her home in Abilene. She had chosen to donate her body to science at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at the First United Methodist Church in Abilene at a later date.
Barbara’s final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery next to her loving husband Herman and her son Brett. Memorial contributions may be made to the Junction City Animal Shelter and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
