Audrey McGrath, 89, of Abilene passed away Jan. 6, 2023 in Abilene. She was born April 19, 1933 in Industry, Kansas, the daughter of Sam and Hazel (Cairns) Yocum. On Feb. 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Daniel McGrath in Junction City. Audrey attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. She worked as a realtor, owned rental property and helped around on the farm. Audrey is survived by her loving husband Dan of the home. Daughter, Danise Auldridge (Gary). Grandchildren: Christopher Stroda; Jason Stroda (Ivana); Sossity Resz (Josh and Terry McGrath JR (Manuela) and one sister-in-law, Jan Yocum. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Terry McGrath SR, daughter, Hazel McGrath, granddaughter, Dani Hottman and two brothers, Gary Yocum and Bill Balley. Funeral Services for Audrey will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Tags
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Donna Dean Riffel
- In finding hobby, store owner finds herself
- This little piggy is in training: Abilene couple trains mini pig to be therapy animal
- Marvin L. Ledy
- Darlene E. Brehm Sexton
- City commission considers ordinance for city service fees to be amendable by resolution
- Goodbye 2022: Reflector-Chronicle compiles 2022’s most popular stories
- Cowboys return to action with loss against St. Mary’s Academy
- Sports Complex Committee envisioning most impactful sports complex for Abilene
- Kansan offers tours of Aegean Sea research vessel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.