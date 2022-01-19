Audrey E. Steenbock, was born August 30, 1941 in Abilene, the daughter of Elmer and Ethel (Allen) Wingard. She passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
She was raised on farm one mile south of Industry and attended Oak Creek one room school and Industry grade school. Audrey graduated from Dickinson County High School with the class of 1959. She then attended Emporia State University and Kansas State University.
On December 6, 1964 she was united in marriage to Marvin L. Steenbock in Longford. Following college, Audrey worked a doctor’s office in Abilene. She was then a homemaker and worked with Marvin on the family dairy until retiring from the dairy in 1994.
Audrey was a member of the Longford United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, canning, crocheting, was in 4-H as a youth and later was a 4-H leader in Clay County. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Marvin of the home, sons Curtis Steenbock and his wife Kristine of Longford, Gail Steenbock and his wife Kimberly of Wichita, four grandchildren Andrea Willmann and her husband Kyle, Caleb Steenbock and his wife Bailey, Emily Steenbock, Rachel Steenbock, and a great grandson Drake Willmann. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Audrey will be 10:00 am Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Longford United Methodist Church with Pastor Jane Langat officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Union-Livingston Cemetery north of Abilene. Her family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Longford United Methodist church or the or the Clay County 4-H development fund for scholarships and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
