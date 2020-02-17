Audrey Carson

Audrey L. Carson, 79, Bennington, passed away Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. She was born August 2, 1940 in Abilene to Jesse and Adelia (Bergmeier) Hamme.
Audrey and John V. Carson were united in marriage on Sept. 24, 1960. She worked for 30 years in banking, retiring from the Bennington State Bank in 2002. She was a member of the United Church of Bennington and the United Methodist Women. Audrey was a fun-loving person who loved life and traveling. Her contagious smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 59 years John, son David, daughter Michele McKellips and her husband Derek, grandson Tyler McKellips and sister Lenece Smith.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the United Church of Bennington. Inurnment will be in the Bennington Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Ave., Minneapolis, KS 67467. The family kindly requests memorials be given to the United Church of Bennington, Bennington Fire Department, or Bennington E.M.S. and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences at www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
