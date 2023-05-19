Athagean Glavin

Athagean “Cookie” Glavin, 80, of Solomon passed away Tuesday, May 16. She was born Aug. 7, 1942 in Adair Stilwell, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ather and Cleta (Davidson) Green. On Dec. 7, 1957 she was united in marriage to Al Glavin in Fairbury, Nebraska. He preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2014. Cookie worked as a waitress and worked at the service desk at Union 76. Her main passion was being a caregiver for her daughter Teresa and taking care of the grandchildren. Cookie is survived by her son Chris Glavin and wife Jodi and daughter Cleta Robinson and husband Tony and her companion, Jess Glavin and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and numerous brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.  She was preceded in death by her husband Al, daughter Teresa, parents, Ather and Lucy Green and Andy and Cleta Miller. Siblings; Cleo “Peanut” Green; Troy Green; Lavina Stinebrook; and Les Green. Funeral Services for Cookie will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 23 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Family suggests memorials be given to the Tammy Walker Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com 

 

