Arvin H. Eilders was born on May 15, 1931 in Lyon County Iowa to Harm D and Gertrude (Krahling) Eilders. Arvin grew up on the family farm and completed 8th grade at Dale #9. He then joined his father on the farm. He was a member of the Lyon County Presbyterian Church being baptized into the faith when he was 14. He married Betty J. Rypkema in 1952. He then was drafted into the Army in 1952 and was an army tank driver. He served in the army for 2 years and then returned to the family farm. A son, Kent, was born in 1956 and then he moved to Stewartville, MN where he farmed. A daughter, Kim was born in 1960. He then moved to Iowa where another daughter, Kandyce was born in 1970. After moving to Lake City, IA he worked for Bowie selling mobile veterinary units. He then moved to Solomon, Ks where he purchased a farm and returned to farming. He and Betty divorced in 1973. He then met and married Virginia Denson in 1979 and they were married 42 years making their home on the farm south of Solomon, Ks.
Arvin was a member of Belmont Blvd Nazarene Church where he served in various capacities. He served several years on the church board as a trustee. He also served as Adult Sunday School Director, Head Usher and just about anywhere he was needed.
He is survived by his widow, Virginia, 3 children, Kent (Kate) Eilders, Kim (Don) Montgomery, and Kandyce Eilders, 3 step children, Carmen Denson, Craig( Nancy) Denson, and Crystal (Sherry Gabbart) Denson, 9 grandchildren, and10 great grandchildren He is survived by 1 sister, Joan (Harlan) Boer, 2 brothers Richard (Jan) Eilders, and Robert (Pat) Eilders. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, Ruth, Byrla, and Janet.
Graveside services will be at Green Lawn Cemetery at 10:00 am. Friday, February 11, 2022. Memorial Service will be at Belmont Blvd Nazarene Church, 2632 Highland, Salina, KS at 11:30 am following the graveside service. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the funeral home in Solomon. Memorial condolences may be made to the Belmont Blvd Nazarene Church and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker-Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308 Solomon, Kansas 67480. Condolences may sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
