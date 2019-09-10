Arvil Wayne Schmidt, the son of Emma Psychigoda Schmidt and Joseph Benjamin Schmidt, was born on March 26, 1926, on a farm near Hope, Kansas. He died on Sunday, Sept. 8, in Topeka, Kansas.
Arvil attended Mount Ayers Elementary School and graduated from Hope High School in 1944.
Arvil was a World War II veteran. He joined the Navy in 1944 and was assigned to the USS O’Toole Destroyer Escort, DE 527, in 1945. In 1946, Arvil was transferred to the USS Midway Carrier, CV-41.
After being discharged from the Navy in 1947, Arvil enrolled at Kansas State University in electrical engineering. He graduated in 1951 and began working for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas. In 1962, Arvil transferred to Boeing in Seattle, Washington, and continued to work in the aircraft electrical field.
In 1980, Arvil became a designated engineering representative for the FFA for the 757 electrical power system developments. Arvil continued to work for Boeing until his retirement in 1988, having served as a lead engineer responsible for providing electrical support for new commercial programs and research in the electrical field.
Arvil relocated to Topeka, Kansas, in 2003, to be closer to relatives. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and traveling, especially after retiring. Arvil was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marjorie Jean Dautel Hogan.
He is survived by two nieces, Judy Hafner and husband Brent of Topeka, Kansas, and Deborah Elliott and husband Tim of Abilene, five grand-nieces and -nephews, and five great-grand-nieces.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery in Abilene, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials may be made in his name to Elara Caring of Kansas (elara.com). Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
