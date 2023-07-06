Arthur Nease

Arthur Nease

Arthur (Art) M. Nease, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Abilene, Kansas on July 3, 2023.  Art was born on January 4, 1932 in Lawrence, Kansas to Arthur M. Nease, Sr. and Fannie (Abel) Nease.  He attended Lawrence Liberty Memorial High School and the University of Kansas while on a Navy ROTC Scholarship.  

At KU, Art was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and particularly enjoyed music.  He played the trumpet with the KU Marching Band and the string bass with the University orchestra.  On weekends, Art played in a college band that played house parties and other events.  Art also was in charge of the TKE Serenades, a group that that would sing to girls in sororities, dorms and scholarship halls.  It was during one of these serenades that a coed from the Tri Delt house, Marilyn Sorem , first laid eyes on Art.   The two started dating several years later and were married on June 14, 1959, recently celebrating their 64th Wedding Anniversary.  

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.