Artel Isaac Jr., 75, of Abilene passed away Sept. 10, 2020 at Salina Regional Hospital in Salina.
He was born Jan. 1, 1945 in Aniston, Alabama, at Fort McClellan, the son of Artel Sr. and Jane (Pope) Isaac. Artel joined the Army in 1962. He devoted his life in the military, retiring as 1st Sgt.
On Nov. 27, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mary Lichwala in Farmington, Michigan. He was a member of the local VFW. He taught conceal and carry classes around the area. He was active in Cub Scouts and was the Cub Scout leader for several years. He worked at Salina Regional Hospital as a security guard.
He was a jack of all trades, beloved father, with many, many friends and will be missed dearly.
Artel is survived by his loving wife Mary of the home, son Thomas Isaac, grandchildren Maranda Lynn Isaac and Grayson James Isaac and brothers Michael and Keith Isaac.
He was preceded in death by his parents, children Tina Alene Isaac and Lora Alene Isaac. and brother David Isaac.
The family has chosen cremation. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Wounded Warrior Project. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
