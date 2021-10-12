Arlie L. Janzen, 90 of Abilene passed away October 8, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born September 12, 1931 in Marion County, the son of Paul and Lillie (Sween) Janzen. Arlie enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952, serving four years in the Korean War on the USS Merrick. He was united in marriage to Eileen Schwartzman April 26, 1958 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Marion. He worked in the fabrication industry for Vaccu Blast and Ehrsham/ABB. Arlie enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling with family and friends. Arlie is survived by his loving wife Eileen Janzen of the home. Five children: Mark (Connie) Janzen of Abilene; Marilyn (Mark) Canole of Abilene, Kansas; Lyle Janzen of McPherson; Laurie (Jimmy) Ward of Abilene, Kansas; Scott Janzen of Salina, Kansas. 11 Grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 4 brothers. The family has chosen cremation. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or St. Andrew Catholic School. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
