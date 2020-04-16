Arlene F. (Kandt) McWhirter, 85, formerly of Wichita, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Saint John’s Living Center in Jackson, Wyoming.
A small family service will take place at Saint Phillips Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas on Friday, April 17, 2020, followed by internment at the Saint Phillips Catholic Cemetery in Hope.
A larger memorial service will be planned when conditions allow.
Arlene was born on Jan. 3, 1935 at the family farm near the small community of Shadybrook in Dickinson County, Kansas.
During her elementary years, she attended the Union School, located very near the Kandt Farm. She graduated from Hope High School in 1953 and then attended Kansas State University as well as Brown Mackie College in Salina.
She then moved to Wichita, eventually working for the Coleman Company. In 1956 she met Gene McWhirter and they married on Nov. 23, 1957 in Herington. They were married for 56 years and lived in Wichita the entire time, although with periodic extended stays in Seattle, Washington and Cody, Wyoming.
Arlene’s true passion was working (and frequenting) estate sales and garage sales. Arlene and Gene had one child, Douglas Eugene, who was born in 1964. In 2018, Arlene moved to Jackson, Wyoming to be closer to Doug and his family.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Victor Kandt and Sophia Stroda Kandt, husband Gene and brothers Edward, Elmer and Kenneth Kandt. She is survived by son Doug, granddaughter Sara, sisters Theresa Lorson and Berneice DeWitt, brothers Keith (Elsie) and Robert Kandt (Alicia) and sister-in-law Joan Kandt.
In lieu of flowers, please help those around you in any way you can during these especially trying times and practice random acts of kindness. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com. Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410 is in charge of arrangements.
