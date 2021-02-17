Ardon Craig Snitker, infant son of Drew and Lindsay (Freeman) Snitker, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born January 28, 2021 in Junction City.
He is survived by his loving parents, maternal grandparents Craig and Cathy Freeman of Drexel, Missouri, paternal grandparents Janet and step-grandfather Chip Edwards of Chapman, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Arlo Snitker.
Funeral services for Ardon will be 2 p,m, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the New Basel United Church of Christ with Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. His final resting place will be in New Basel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Mercy Hospital or to the Geary Community Hospital Women’s Health Center and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
