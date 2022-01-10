Antonio “Tony” Anguiano
SALINA – Antonio “Tony” Anguiano, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born in Manchester, KS on March 30, 1929 to Seberiano R. and Librada C. (Campos) Anguiano.
Antonio graduated from Abilene High School in 1948. He joined the US Army and proudly served in the Korean War. He worked in Abilene for the Eisenhower Center and in Salina for the Postal Service and Kansas State University. He was a life member of the Salina Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Church, and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe Camarena; two sisters; and two brothers.
Antonio is survived by brothers, Jess (Mary) Anguiano, John (Judy) Anguiano; sisters, Genny Burwell, Mary Randall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 with a Rosary and Vigil service at 6 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday January 10th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salina. Burial will be in Mount Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Abilene.
Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com
