Anna Mae “Binkie” Miller was born January 17, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of George M. and Anna May (Beck) Gastiger. She was a longtime Abilene and Solomon area resident. She passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina at the age of 80.
On February 14, 1959, Binkie was united in marriage to James “Jim” Mack Miller. Anna Mae was a homemaker and a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Abilene. She enjoyed embroidering and volunteered at the Abilene Food Bank. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her greatest love was her faithful companion Grassy (her dog).
What made her the most proud was seeing her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow up. Spending every minute with them made her life worthwhile. She treasured her friends and her church family. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch reading and embroidering. She loved her country life. Her door was always open to friends and family.
Anna Mae is survived by her children Kathy Anne (Michael) McCulley of Mesa, Arizona, Tammy Anne Billinger of Hays, Glenn Michael (Tanna) Miller of Lyons, Mary Anne Miller resides overseas, eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim on August 12, 1997, her son James “Jason” Miller in 1992, and her parents.
A celebration of life service for Binkie will be 10:30 am, Monday, November 1, 2021at the First Southern Baptist Church in Abilene with Pastor Kirby Benisch officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, Disabled Veterans, or to St. Jude and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarslon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.