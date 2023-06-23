Ann Janelle Smith, of Abilene died June 20 at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene. After graduation from Abilene High School, she attended Manhattan Bible College, Manhattan, Kansas. She then completed her LPN certificate and spent ten years serving as a nurse in the medical clinic on the Indian Reservation east of Polson, Montana. On the death of her father, she returned to help her mother adjust and continued to live in Abilene. She became the dietician for the Dickinson County Jail. She served there for 27 years, until retirement. She was a member of First Christian Church, Abilene.
Ann was born June 14, 1947, the daughter of G.P. and Louise Bartlett Smith, who preceded her in death. One brother, James Smith, preceded her also in death. She is survived by two brothers, Wayne (Sharon) Smith of Abilene and Charles (Carol) Smith of Brownsburg, Indiana. Ann has many nieces and nephews whom she loved and greatly enjoyed spending time with. They always experienced her warm welcome and she loved every time they would come to her home.
