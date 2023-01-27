Funeral services for Ann Louise McLaughlin, age 88, of Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of Chapman, Kansas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Chapman United Methodist Church in Chapman with Reverend Connie Wooldridge officiating. Mrs. McLaughlin passed away Monday, Jan. 23 at her home in Shawnee.
She was born Sept. 26, 1934 in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of Milton and Faye (Baker) Anderson. Ann loved spending time with her family, baking cakes, bowling, crocheting, reading and listening to music.
On Feb. 14, 1953, Ann was united in marriage to Calvin George McLaughlin in Muskegon. They had 65 years together before Calvin passed away on June 19, 2019.
Ann was a homemaker and is survived by her loving children George McLaughlin and his wife Marcia of Salina, Carolyn Herrs and her husband Larry of Abilene, Anita Jamison and her husband Chris of Neodesha, Kansas, Colleen Farthing of Shawnee, Kansas, daughter in law Jina McLaughlin of Colona, Illinois, nineteen grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren. Along with her husband Calvin, Ann is preceded in death by her son Dale, daughter in law Lynette McLaughlin and her parents.
Ann’s final resting place will be in the Indian Hills Cemetery in Chapman. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Chapman United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the Chapman United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.