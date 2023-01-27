Funeral services for Ann Louise McLaughlin, age 88, of Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of Chapman, Kansas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Chapman United Methodist Church in Chapman with Reverend Connie Wooldridge officiating. Mrs. McLaughlin passed away Monday, Jan. 23 at her home in Shawnee.

She was born Sept. 26, 1934 in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of Milton and Faye (Baker) Anderson. Ann loved spending time with her family, baking cakes, bowling, crocheting, reading and listening to music.

 

