Andrew Girard Kijowski, 62, passed away at home Jan. 27 surrounded by family. Andrew was born Aug. 25, 1960 in Abilene to Stan and Teresa (Ziolo) Kijowski. Andrew was a man of God, a real jokester, and a golf enthusiast. He was a devoted and loving husband, supportive father, brother, uncle, and grandpa/pops. Andrew was also known as a fun-loving and social person with a strong personality, quick wit, and love of people. He never met a stranger.
Andrew grew up in Abilene, where he enjoyed a plethora of activities with his “brothers in arms”: Bill, Henry, Blain and his older, smarter brother Stan. They spent a good deal of time hunting, fishing, trapping, shooting, along with some, “not to be discussed ornery activities.” We cannot ignore one of his other favorite pastimes of tormenting and teasing his youngest brother, Michael. Andrew and Stan often remarked that were justified in their treatment of Michael because it made him the strong and wonderful person he is today.
After high school, he attended Kansas State University. He then later received his bachelor of science in construction management. He worked at Kansas Gas Service as a corrosion engineer for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2022.
Andrew played golf at several nationally recognized courses, including Pebble Beach and also played in tournaments throughout the country with the Golfweek Amateur Tour and Amateur Players Tour. He was proud to qualify for the national tournament each year he was a member. Andrew was credited with three hole-in-ones in his golf career. Outside of golf, Andrew loved sports – he played and coached throughout his life and officiated basketball and football for 35 years.
Andrew was an active member in the community. He was instrumental in starting the junior football league in Abilene. Andrew served as a Board Member of Old Abilene Town for five years, and led the buildings and grounds committee, overseeing several upgrades. In 2022 he shared the Dickinson County Community Foundation’s volunteer of the year award with his wife Lisa for their dedication to Old Abilene Town.
Andrew is survived by his wife Lisa (Miller) Kijowski, children Alex (Jessica), Abby (Casey West), and Connor (Liz) Kijowski; brothers Stan (Kathy) and Michael (Jacque) Kijowski, and brother-in-law Ron Jones; his step-children Justin (Emily), Kristen, and Melissa Lindsley; grandchildren Isaac, Isabelle, Johanna, Kaiden, Sayge, and Asher; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Stan and Teresa Kijowski and sister Barbara Jones.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Family suggests memorials be given to the Old Abilene Town, the Onward Campaign for St. Andrew’s Catholic School or to Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
