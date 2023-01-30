Andrew Girard Kijowski

Andrew Girard Kijowski, 62, passed away at home Jan. 27 surrounded by family. Andrew was born Aug. 25, 1960 in Abilene to Stan and Teresa (Ziolo) Kijowski. Andrew was a man of God, a real jokester, and a golf enthusiast. He was a devoted and loving husband, supportive father, brother, uncle, and grandpa/pops. Andrew was also known as a fun-loving and social person with a strong personality, quick wit, and love of people. He never met a stranger. 

Andrew grew up in Abilene, where he enjoyed a plethora of activities with his “brothers in arms”: Bill, Henry, Blain and his older, smarter brother Stan. They spent a good deal of time hunting, fishing, trapping, shooting, along with some, “not to be discussed ornery activities.”  We cannot ignore one of his other favorite pastimes of tormenting and teasing his youngest brother, Michael.  Andrew and Stan often remarked that were justified in their treatment of Michael because it made him the strong and wonderful person he is today.

 

