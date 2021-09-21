Andrea Renee Spears, 29, Wichita, Kansas passed away unexpectedly September 18, ¬¬2021. She was born September 26, 1991 to Gary and Janet (Andres) Davis in Salina, Kansas.
She is survived by husband Josh of the home, daughter Elektra, sons Calvin and Greyson of the home, father Gary Davis of Salina, Kansas, mother Janet Davis and companion Bruce of Concordia, brother Calvin (Sarah) Davis of New Cambria, niece Chassie Davis, nephew Corey Davis of Ottawa, Kansas, and Hunter, Korbin, and Austin of New Cambria, as well as her Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Proceeded in death by grandparents; Merlyn Sr and Sharon Andres and Shirley Davis and Don Seward.
Visitation is on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca St. Wichita, Kansas. Visitation will be from 1pm to 8pm, family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be at Culbertson-Smith, Wednesday September 22, 2021at 10:30am, with graveside to follow at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Kansas at 3:00pm.
Family suggest memorials to Children’s education fund, in care of Nutter Mortuary,
Nutter Mortuary, Concordia, Kansas handling arrangements.
For online condolences please visit Nuttermortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.