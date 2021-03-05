Andrea Lynn (Gaddy) Spaur, 60, of Topeka, Kan., passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, after a short stay at Midland Hospice House of Topeka.
She was born Sept. 22, 1960 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the daughter of Roger Earl Gaddy and Beverly Jean (Phipps) Bennett.
As the proud daughter of an Army service member, Andrea (called Lynn by her family), attended schools in Germany, Washington State, Alaska and North Carolina, before the family moved to Kansas in 1975. Andrea graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1979.
She attended Manhattan Area Technical Center where she received her diploma in office technology.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann (Monroe) Applebee (Thomas) of Arizona; two sons, Jeremy Michael Spaur of Manhattan, Christopher Bryan Blackburn (Patricia) of Topeka; two sisters, Sandra (Gaddy) Gibson (Bill) of Talmage, Anna Marie (Bennett) Spalding (Steven) of Abilene; two brothers, Charles Gaddy (Jasmine) of Topeka, Paul Austin Bennett (Mary Winkel) of Enterprise and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her Aunt Ella Bennett, of McMinnville, Oregon.
Memorial Services for Andrea will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Fellowship, 4935 SW Burlingame Road, Topeka, Kan., 66609. Pastor Jeremy Leithoff officiating.
The family has chosen cremation. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be sent to: Sandy Gibson, PO Box 833, Talmage, Kansas 67482
