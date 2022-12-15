Amy Nicole Gutierrez

Amy Nicole Gutierrez was born Jan. 5, 1973 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Jerry and Aleta (Stout) Olsen. She graduated from Abilene High School and from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Amy was a receptionist at Dipoto Counseling Group. Previously she was a social worker in the Kansas City area. She enjoyed her family especially her nieces and nephew, going to movies, going out to dinner, and bunnies.  

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.