Amy Nicole Gutierrez was born Jan. 5, 1973 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Jerry and Aleta (Stout) Olsen. She graduated from Abilene High School and from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
Amy was a receptionist at Dipoto Counseling Group. Previously she was a social worker in the Kansas City area. She enjoyed her family especially her nieces and nephew, going to movies, going out to dinner, and bunnies.
On Dec. 27, 2009, Amy was united in marriage to Jimmy Gutierrez in Kansas City, Missouri. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her parents Jerry and Aleta Olsen of Platte City, Missouri, sisters Holly Olsen of Smithville, Missouri, Meghan Marsh and her husband Jared of Platte City, Missouri, her nephew Nicky Edwards, and her nieces Delaney Edwards and Olivia Marsh. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Bernice and Merle Stout, Harold and Marie Olsen and her cousin Ryan Stout.
Funeral services for Amy will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. – service time Friday also at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be in the Rose Meron Cemetery near Longford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amy Gutierrez Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
