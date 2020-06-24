Alton Dean Lawson (Al), 60, of Abilene Kansas, left this world on June 10, 2020.
He was born Dec. 20, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Robert and Sarah Badder Lawson.
Al worked construction, specifically roofing, and liked to work on cars. He loved to work and took pride in whatever he was doing. He would do anything for a friend, even a stranger.
He was extremely generous and would give away most of what he had because material things did not mean anything to him. Al had a great sense of humor and used it to cheer others up, liven up the party or befriend a stranger. He loved his eight brothers and sisters and adored his two children and six grandchildren.
This world has lost a HUGE-hearted man, but Heaven has gained a dear soul. His family looks forward to the day they will be reunited in Heaven.
He was proceeded in death by his sister Linda Lawson, mother Sarah Badder Lawson, father Robert Lawson, stepmother Eloise Lawson and nephew Chris Lawson.
He is survived by his son Tony Lawson, daughter Sarah Lawson Woods, grandsons Damion, Joshua, Isaiah and Gabriel Woods, granddaughter Sierra Woods and Danna Lawson, sisters Deanna, Sharon, Judy, Lilly and Debi and brothers Bill, Terry and Rick and several nieces and nephews.
Al was cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene KS is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
