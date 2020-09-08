Alice Maudine Lantz, 93, Otis, Kansas, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.
Maudine was born April 8, 1927, in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Eugene Walker and Allie E. (Probasco) Steele. She was a 27 year resident of Rush County, Kansas, moving from California.
A 1945 graduate of Dickinson County High School in Chapman, Kansas, she was a homemaker and farm wife. Maudine also served as the librarian for the Clyde Public Library, Clyde, Kansas, and the Otis Community Library, Otis, Kansas. She also served on both library boards.
She was a former member of the VFW Auxiliary, and the UMW (United Methodist Women), both of Otis, Kansas. Maudine loved to sing, singing in the church choir and quartet. Her love of singing and music was instilled in her when she was a young girl listening to her father play the fiddle at barn dances.
On August 3, 1957, she married Kenneth O. Lantz at Abilene, Kansas. He preceded her in death Nov. 22, 2016.
Survivors include sons Retired Colonel Dwight Engle (Annette), Napa, Idaho, and Alan Engle (Lanie), Manhattan, Kansas, daughters Yvonne Kuhl (Larry), Napa, Idaho, Evelyn Sohm, (Steve), Otis, Kansas, and Nola Newcomer, Kanopolis, Kansas, 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son John Engle, brother Gene Steele and sisters Myrtle Blackburn, Eunice Witwer, Neva Jamis, Helen Foerschler and Evelyn Krause.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5 to 7p.m. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Graveside service will be at Union Cemetery, Abilene, Kansas. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Abilene, Kansas. Because of the current challenges the world is facing at the present time, the graveside service and interment will be private with immediate family only.
Social distancing is recommended. Masks are recommended. Due to Covid 19, if you have a fever, cough, or are not feeling well, please send condolences via the on line guestbook or mail.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the Otis Community Library, Otis, Kansas.
Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.janousekfuneralhome.com.
