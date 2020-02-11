Alice Marie (Hunsicker) Heine, 78, passed away into her Savior’s arms Friday morning Feb. 7, 2020, in Franklin, North Carolina.
Previously living in Abilene, Kansas, in March 2019 she moved in with her daughter Karin where she lived out the remainder of her life.
She was born to Glen West Hunsicker and Wilma Jean (Nichols) Hunsicker Feb. 28, 1941 in Topeka, Kansas. Alice Hunsicker graduated with the class of 1959 from Topeka High School.
Alice was married to Jerry Robert Heine June 29, 1963 in Topeka, Kansas. Alice worked for Southwestern Bell for many years, retiring in 1980. She went on to work for United Telephone Company before enjoying her retirement years at home.
Alice testified that she had received Jesus Christ as her Savior while living in Scranton, Kansas. After moving to Lyndon, Kansas, and then on to Abilene, Kansas, she started attending Abilene Bible Baptist Church. She was baptized there and became a longtime member.
She taught 3 and 4-year-olds Sunday School there for many years. She loved the people of Abilene Bible Baptist Church as family. Alice loved working in her flower garden and had a love for horses, dogs, and cats.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Jerry in March 2014, her parents Glen and Wilma Jean Hunsicker, her infant brother Alan Dean Hunsicker and sisters Twyla Beth (Hunsicker) Cunningham and Sharon Jean (Hunsicker) Glassburner.
Alice is survived by brothers and sister David Hunsicker (Nancy) of California, Gary Hunsicker (Carol) of Kansas, Marilyn (Hunsicker) Goldsleger (Alex) of Pennsylvania, by daughters and son Lory (Heine) Cover of Washington, Karin (Heine) Hillman of North Carolina, Brenda (Heine) McNair of Kansas, Ginger Heine of Texas and Joseph Heine (Rose) of Texas.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason Cover, Wesley Cover (Brooke), Travis Cover (Antonia), Heather (Cover) Bernick (Skylar). Benjamin Hillman (Lauren), Josh Hillman, Jessica Hillman, Juliana Hillman, Storm Didas, Nathan Didas (Christel), Willie McNair, Brianna McNair, Kaylynn McNair, Jasmine Heine. Gracie Heine, Grant Heine and Thomas Heine and great-grandchildren David and Wyatt Cover, Abigail Bernick, Julian, Daniel, Corban, Isabell, Rosa, Naomi and Nathan Hillman and Skylar Didas.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 13 at the Danner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Abilene Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Carson Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Abilene Bible Baptist Church.
