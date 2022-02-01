Alfred “Al” Morgan, 93 of Hope passed away January 29, 2022 at Herrington Hospital. He was born October 25, 1928 North of Hope, the son of Joe and Frieda (Sheets) Morgan. He attended the Hope school districts and graduated from Hope High School. On July 1, 1953 he was united in marriage to Theresa Weber. She preceded him in death. Al worked 21 years for Michigan Wisconsin Gas Plant and eleven years as a custodian for the Hope District. In 1951 he enlisted in the United States Army. Al is survived by his son Kenneth (Emilee) Morgan of Hope and a daughter, Cindy O’Bray and husband Leroy of Hope. Seven grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and one sister, Issy Monty. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Theresa, parents, and one sister and three brothers. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Hope. Burial will follow at St. Phillips Catholic Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M., on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Rosary starting at 6PM. Family suggests memorials be given to St. Phillip’s Catholic Church Building Fund or to St. Phillip’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
