Alexander Timothy Crocker, Jr. devoted husband and father of six children, passed away on Feb. 5. Alex, as he was known to many in life, was born July 17, 1955 to Alexander Timothy Crocker and Evonda Ann Deyoung; attending Benson High School in Omaha, Nebraska, before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After his service in Alaska, Germany, and Kansas as part of the 1st Infantry division known as Big Red One, of which he took tremendous pride in, Alex operated his own construction business, Crocker and Sons, in Kansas and worked at Lowes in New York under various roles until his eventual retirement.
On August 19, 1994, Alex married the love of his life Ruth Lynn Ogden. Together they raised six sons, Timothy, Shaun, Robert, Justin, Michael, and Matthew. Alex had a lifelong passion for trains, both collecting model sets and viewing them at any opportunity he got, fishing, sharing stories from his extraordinary life, gardening, and an ingenuity for repairing anything he could. He was known for his endearing smile, infectious ability to make light of any situation no matter how dire, and his overwhelming desire to help anyone in need.
