Alberta B. Zurmely, 85, passed away Jan. 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Abilene, KS.
She was born March 31, 1934 in Abilene, KS to Albert and Nellie (White) Greenwood. She grew up in Enterprise, KS, with her three sisters and one brother. She attended school in Abilene, graduating in 1952.
One evening while at the local skating rink in Abilene, Alberta met George. They were immediately attracted to each other and married on March 4, 1954. They lived in Chapman and raised their six children: Debbi, Frances, Kathern, Susan, Mary and George, Jr.
Alberta held various jobs but the ones that were most meaningful were when she worked at both Dickinson and Geary County Sheriff’s Departments and then later when she worked as a Counselor tech with Clarence Thompson at the Dickinson County Council on Alcohol and Drugs.
She was full of life and as much as she loved her various jobs, her favorite was being a mother. She loved her kids and grandkids and they loved her. She loved spending time with them, watching them grow and looked forward to their visits. She loved to bowl, travel, shop and learn new things but most important to her was family. Through the years, Alberta was active in her community, Al-Anon and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by George, her husband of over 64 years, daughters Debbi (Paul) Fowler, California, Frances Baldwin, Wichita, Kansas, Kathern (Paul) Zoska, Washington, Susan (Troy) Martens, Solomon, KS and Mary Cairns, Abilene, Kansas, son George (Martha) Zurmely, Wakefield, Kansas, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother Charles, Greenwood, Springfield, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Wilma Clepper, Louise Freeman and Evelyn Sneep.
Rosary will be Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 6 p.m. Visitation will be family will follow.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m., also at St Michael’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chapman, KS.
Memorials can be made to the Muscular Dysthrophy Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Londeen Funeral, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, KS, 67431.
