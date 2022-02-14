Albert Keith Wheeler

Albert Keith Wheeler, 71 of Abilene passed away February 9, 2022.  He was born January 22, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Jim and Joan (Willey) Wheeler.  He worked at Thunder Struck in Abilene.  He is survived by his daughter, Kim Jones (Dale) of Abilene.  Three sons; Kelly Wheeler (Kit) of Florida; K.W. Pound of North Carolina and Tommy Wheeler (Emily) of Oklahoma.  Eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one sister, Patti Joyce (Tom) of Florida and best friends Gloria Wheeler of Oklahoma and Jim and Kathy Murray of Abilene.  He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Wheeler.  The family has chosen cremation.  There are no services planned at this time.  Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene is handling arrangements.

 

