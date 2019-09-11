ORONOGO, Mo. — Albert James (Jim) Hoisington II, 89, passed away on Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, at the home of his son Dana in Oronogo, Missouri.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1930, in Abilene, KS to Albert James Hoisington and Aileon (Chandler) Hoisington.
Jim grew up in Enterprise, KS, and attended and actively participated in extracurricular activities at the Enterprise School System. He was active in the Methodist Church and was a long-time leader of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. It goes without saying that Jim would do anything for anyone, at any time.
Jim attended college at Kansas Wesleyan before serving in the Army during the Korean War. After his service in the Army, he returned to Kansas and earned a degree from Pittsburg State University. He married Delores Elaine Gish on July 12, 1957.
Following in his family’s footsteps, he was a 4th generation printer. They ran the Hope Dispatch newspaper from 1960-1964 before moving to Warrensburg, MO, to work at the Central Missouri State College Print Shop that December. Jim earned his Master’s Degree and began teaching Graphic Arts at the University until his retirement in 1995. He was actively involved with his students, for many years serving as the faculty sponsor for the Graphic Arts Craftsmen’ Club. To many of his students he was “Mr. H.”
Keeping with the family tradition, Jim was an avid bowler. Thursday nights at the Men’s Faculty League continued well past his retirement. His numerous trophies were often transformed into gag gifts for friends and family and he enjoyed teaching the sport to his four grandchildren.
After retirement, Jim enjoyed woodworking, doing odd printing jobs on an antique Chandler-Price foot-petal driven Platen Press, writing anecdotal short stories collected in personally published collections and submitted to the regional publication “The Chigger,” and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and grand dog, Stormy. He was known for his sense of humor and dry wit. He never wanted to be the center of attention, but his humorous quips would often draw it to him.
Jim is survived by his three children Rick and Lisa (Hoisington) Kasmer of Medina, OH, Drew Hoisington and Candice Avery-Hoisington of Erie, KS, and Dana Hoisington of Oronogo, MO, and four grandchildren Jeremy Kasmer of Medina, OH, Lindsay Kasmer of Syracuse, NY, Brittany Avery-Hoisington of Erie, KS, and Courtney Avery-Hoisington of Kansas City, MO.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents and a brother Samuel Hoisington.
In honor of the life of Jim Hoisington, there will be a visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Martin-Becker Carlson funeral home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas, 67410.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Enterprise, KS with burial to follow at the Bethlehem-Lutheran Cemetery, two miles east of Enterprise.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
