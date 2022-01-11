Albert C. “Al” Miller was born May 19, 1940 in Pontiac, Michigan the son of Albert and Ethel (Russell) Miller. He had been a longtime Abilene resident, passing away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital.
Al worked construction and for Houlton House Movers, then worked at ADM Milling for ten years. He was the owner of Al’s Rec for 30 years, and then was the owner of Miller’s Liquor for over 10 years before retiring. He didn’t know a stranger, and was always ready to lend a helping hand when anyone was in need. In his early years, Al enjoyed hunting and fishing and always enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and other old westerns. He was one of the original gunfighters at Old Abilene Town, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On June 17, 1962 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Walters in Abilene. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his son Dennis and his wife Veronica of Wichita, daughter Joan and her husband Richard of Abilene, brother Ed Miller of California, sister Lillian Woodham of Newton, Alabama, grandchildren Lance and Jenny Sherbert, Carson Sherbert, and Joshua Miller, and a great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Lois and her husband Gary, his brother-in-law Robert and his wife Becky, and his brother-in-law Ken Engle, plus many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Clarence, Russell, Billy, and Margaret and infant twin sons, Daniel and David. He is also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Roy and Kenneth Walters, and sister-in-law Dorothy Engle.
The family has selected cremation, and invite everyone to gather in memory of Al on January 22nd from 1-3 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Abilene, 505 NW 3rd. Memorial contributions may be made to ProLiteracy, and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
