Alan Louis Merola of Abilene, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Abilene Memorial Hospital.
Born on Feb. 7, 1953, to the late Louis Martin and Loie Claire Acker Merola. After spending his early childhood growing up on his family’s horse farm in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the family relocated to Crossville, Tennessee, in 1967. In Crossville, he attended high school and was active in the Cumberland County Playhouse.
In 2001, Alan married his soulmate, Sharon Etienne Merola. The couple enjoyed time together fishing, playing slots at the casino and spending time with their two grandchildren. Alan cherished time with his grandchildren and especially loved making them chocolate chip pancakes when they would visit!
Alan was a hard worker and enjoyed jobs in woodworking and mechanics. Prior to his illness he was employed as a cook at Brookville Chicken in Abilene where he loved his job and those he worked alongside. He enjoyed being around people and seeing them smile and laugh. He was generous and kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Aside from his parents, Alan is preceded in death by his wife of 16 years, Sharon Etienne Merola, and brother David Joseph Merola.
Alan is survived by his sisters Kathleen and Laurie, brothers Joseph (Trish) and Michael (Gail), step-daughter Sherry Etienne, grandchildren Nathan and Mariah, nieces Shawna and Whitney, nephews Chase and Bae and his fur-child Jasper as well as numerous cousins.
Alan was a faithful member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Abilene. He took great comfort in his relationship with God which allowed him peace in his final days. Please join us in celebrating Alan’s life with a donation to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Alan’s memory.
