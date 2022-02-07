A house fire destroyed a residence in Enterprise late Friday morning.
Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Enterprise Brian Elliott said no one was hurt in the fire and that no one was in the residence at the time of the fire.
“It was only occupied on the weekends,” he said.
The one woman who used the residence during the weekends stayed with her son during the week, Elliott said.
“I talked to the woman,” he said. “The good thing was, she was with her son during the week, so she has clothing and the animals are ok.”
He said the call came in around 11:50 a.m. Friday with the Enterprise Fire Department and the Dickinson County Fire Department responding.
The Enterprise Fire Department was first on scene, according to Elliott. He said firefighters found the flames had extended from the basement to the second story of the inside of the home upon arrival.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown but it is being investigated, according to Elliott.
