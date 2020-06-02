The deadline to run for elected office in Dickinson County came and went at noon Monday.
It also was the deadline for people wishing to change party affiliation before the primary.
“I was thinking we might have a big rush of people, but we didn’t,” commented Barb Jones, Dickinson County clerk/election officer, referring to the fact the courthouse had only been open by appointment during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Unlike some races for Congressional districts and the Senate, there were no last minute surprises in Dickinson County.
At the county level, there will be only one race during the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary: Jerry Davis, a former investigator with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, and incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman are both seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff.
Both already had filed in recent weeks.
Other county incumbents seeking election include: Lynn Peterson, commission district 2; Craig Chamberlin, commission district 3; Barbara M. Jones, clerk; Leah Hern, treasurer; Martha J. (Marty) Holt; and attorney, Andrea E. Purvis.
They are all Republicans.
Also up for election this cycle are township trustees, treasurers, precinct committeemen and precinct committeewomen.
City filings
Chapman: Howard Battishill has thrown his hat in the ring for the Chapman mayor position, while Rick Johnson and Christy L. Loy are seeking Chapman City Council member positions. Two positions are open.
Herington: Three candidates — Benjamin K. Castleberry, Eric Gares and Debi Urbanek — filed for two open positions on the Herington City Commission.
Herington Hospital Trustee: Howard Hailey, Daniel McDonald and Ed Mueller all filed to serve on the Herington hospital board. Two positions are open.
Woodbine: Incumbent MarySue Roller filed to retain her position as City of Woodbine mayor. Two candidates filed for the two open positions on the Woodbine City Council: Courtney Dixon and Shiryl J. Pauley.
None of the city candidates will be included on the Aug. 4 primary ballot because there were not enough candidates to warrant a primary in any of the cities, Jones explained.
“They will be on the November General Election ballot,” Jones said.
Registering to vote
Anyone who plans to vote in the 2020 primary and general election must be registered to vote. The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 14 for the August primary.
People needing to register have several options:
• They can call the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774 and a voter registration application will be mailed to them; or
• They can go to the county website (www.dkcoks.org) on the county clerk page. Under Voter Registration is a place to click and print out a form. The form can be filled out and mailed to the County Election Office at P.O. Box 248, Abilene, KS 67410; or
• They can call the clerk’s office and make arrangements to register in person.
Advance voting
Advance voting for the Aug. 4 primary election begins Wednesday, July 15 — the day after voter registration closes.
Although the county has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, Jones still encourages voters to request ballots by mail this year. “Call our office to ask for an advance ballot request to be mailed to you or go to our website, www.dkcoks.org and go to the county clerk page.”
Once there, click on Elections, then Advance voting, then Advance voting by mail and print out the form.
Make sure all information is filled in and signed and send it in to the County Election Office at P.O. Box 248, Abilene, KS 67410.
Important step for ballot request
One of those important steps is making sure to designate “party affiliation.”
“When we send out advance ballot applications for the primary, people have to indicate their party,” Jones stressed. “There’s a line that says party affiliation, but people often miss that even though we highlight it and circle it and people still forget to check their party.
“Then we have to send it back to them to mark their party and they have to send it back, which takes extra time,” Jones noted. “Make sure if you’re filling out an advance application for the primary, please check your party affiliation.”
Advance ballots will be mailed out beginning July 15.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
