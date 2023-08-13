Deciding to retire, Robert and Vicki Zey are selling Zey’s Market to Chris and Amanda West, owners of West’s Plaza Country Mart. The store at 1020 W. First St. in Abilene will change hands officially Sept. 1.
“We, right now, can’t get away to do anything,” Vicki Zey said. “We haven’t been with our daughter in almost five years at her house… This will give us some freedom to see grandkids.”
The Zeys wanted to sell to someone who had experience in and understood the grocery store business to keep the market open. The Zeys decided the Wests were the best people to sell their business to.
“I would like to see it stay open, and I wanted to make sure or wanted to see someone local purchase it,” Chris West said. “What better opportunity for my family to keep it open and support the people of Abilene and Dickinson County.”
Chris West said some changes will be made to the store. The store will be renamed to AC West Side Market. The Wests plan on replacing fixtures, cases, shelves and freezers and remodel the floor. Products may be moved to different shelves. The store’s hours may change, but the store will remain closed on Sundays and holidays.
“A little bit of history which I think is pretty cool, we chose West Side Market as kind of a tribute to the Zey family,” Chris West said. “When they first built that store in that location, that was what the store was called.”
The “AC” part of the name is an abbreviation for Amanda and Chris.
The Zeys and Wests said the current staff will be rehired unless they choose to leave.
Robert Zey said Zey’s Market has been in business for about 90 years. He “grew up” in the market and first started full-time as a meat cutter when he was 18 years old in the 1970s.
“When my dad went into the grocery business, he told me there were 22 grocery stores in town,” Robert Zey said. “Little wooden stores. He had a little store. It sat in front of this building. He built the first half of this building in 1954, and then in 1962 he doubled the size of it; the back part here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.