Deciding to retire, Robert and Vicki Zey are selling Zey’s Market to Chris and Amanda West, owners of West’s Plaza Country Mart. The store at 1020 W. First St. in Abilene will change hands officially Sept. 1. 

“We, right now, can’t get away to do anything,” Vicki Zey said. “We haven’t been with our daughter in almost five years at her house… This will give us some freedom to see grandkids.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.