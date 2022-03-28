Alongside the Sunflower Journey Quilt Show, a youth quilt show also took place this weekend at the Dickinson County Arts Council building on Cedar Street.
It was a small event with quilts made by children under the age of 18.
There were about 19 quilts on display and two pillows made by eight local children.
Sharon Roberts-Meyer of the arts council said she believed between 75 and 80 people had attended by midmorning.
“We had a carload of ladies that came in from Nebraska,” she said.
Roberts-Meyer sews but is not a quilter herself. However, she does appreciate the creativity and work that goes into making quilts.
She said she’s happy to see young people involved in quilting.
“It’s really been nice to see multi-generations — so grandma and mom and kids have come — and so for them to observe things together, I think that’s very important,” she said. “No, I love the creativity and I appreciate and honor the creativity. And I think it’s fun for the arts council to be involved.”
One of Abby Garver’s quilting students had a project on display — a quilt that incorporated jeans pockets into its design.
“I think its exciting,” Garver said. “Its exciting for her.”
She said her student took to quilting immediately, having begun sewing and quilting both when she was in fourth grade.
“She’s got a really good eye for fabric and color and everything,” Garver said. “She was doing that by the end of our first year. She was making quilts.”
She said it was good to see children such as her student taking up quilting. It’s a bonding experience and it helps keep the art of quilting alive.
“I think it’s amazing, because my mother and grandmother taught me how to sew and I never did the quilts for a long time — and my kid’s learning too — because it’s really nice to have somebody that I can share that with and share the joy of picking out fabric and learning how to do it right,” she said. “I mean, It’s great, it’s wonderful. Because this is a dying art and so the more people you can pull into it, then they might carry it on later.”
