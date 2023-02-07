Guests whose artwork was chosen for a display at the DKHS

Students and guests whose artwork was chosen for a display at the Dickinson County Heritage Society, were invited to an early showing Sunday. The exhibit is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A $4 entry fee will go toward next year’s cash prizes.

 Courtesy Photo

When the Dickinson County Heritage Center opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the annual youth art show, guests will also see a renovated lobby and new exhibits.

The museum was closed throughout January as new sheetrock, ceiling and lights were installed. The lobby was painted, new carpet was laid and the desk expanded.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.