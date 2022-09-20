As small farms shrink around the country, a new generation of ag professionals prepares to take on family legacies.
Wyatt Shippy, who graduated from high school in May of 2021, is one of them.
He has already embarked on a career in agriculture on his family’s Dickinson County farm. He is a fourth generation farmer.
This year was his first with both his own land and his own cattle.
The family has a few hundred cattle and Shippy himself has about 18 in his personal herd.
Shippy has experience. He helped his family on the farm ever since he was old enough to do so. He drove his first tractor around the age of 12. For longer than that, Shippy rode along with his dad while his dad worked.
“I remember falling asleep in a tractor while he was driving across a field and stuff,” Shippy said. “I guess you just slowly learn. I always paid attention to what he was doing with the cattle and stuff. I was always outside the pen while they were working them and I slowly worked my way into helping them. With cows, it’s kind of dangerous — especially for young kids.”
When he was old enough that the risk of being trod on by a cow was no longer a potential threat to life and limb and as he learned how the cattle moved and thought by watching the adults work with them, Shippy began working with them as well.
“I watched and learned,” he said. “My dad and grandpa and grandma taught me a lot.”
Shippy loves working outdoors and he loves the diversity of agriculture.
“One day you’re in the shop, the next day you’ll be working cattle,” he said. “It never stops.”
There are many opportunities in the field.
“There’s hard days for sure — and stressful days,” he said. “I’ve just enjoyed it.”
He spent his entire high school career and his home life before that trying agriculture on for size and now knows he wants to do nothing else.
“I knew when I graduated high school this was what I wanted to do because I’ve been doing it and I enjoy it and I love it,” he said. “And I just have a passion for these animals — taking care of them and taking care of the land and growing crops and feeding the world, really. I got to try it out whereas a lot of people — they don’t have that experience, I guess. Just going into any job, they may not know what they want to do.”
People can definitely try out different career paths while they’re in high school, studying toward certain careers in high school and, if the opportunities are available, taking part-time jobs in fields they think they would enjoy, but it’s rare that they have the chance to grow up in their chosen profession, he said.
“I just feel like I’ve been here my whole life and it just really helped me decide that’s what I want to do because I’ve enjoyed it forever,” Shippy said. “If you go get a job, you only have a summer or a couple summers to work that job, try things out. You don’t know as much. I can see where that uncertainty comes from for a lot of people.”
That uncertainty has never been a problem for Shippy.
There are challenges from the ever-shifting grain markets and cattle markets, none of which agriculture workers such as himself and his family can control.
The animals themselves can sometimes be frustrating though Shippy said he enjoys working with them in spite of this.
Working with cattle can be a challenge when calves tend to come when it’s cold outside.
Calves born into sub-zero temperatures can lose ears to frostbite or even freeze to death. To keep this from happening, owners of small farms such as the Shippy family must keep a close watch on their cows and make sure to move the newborn calves into a warm, sheltered space right after they’re born. They also provide windbreaks for their cattle.
“You can’t be everywhere all the time so we just do what we can,” Shippy said. “(We) try to, anyways.”
When calving season is in full swing, it can mean a lot of late, cold nights.
“In the heavy of it, we can have 10 to 12 calves a day when they’re really going, between all of our cows,” Shippy said.
Even with precautions taken, things can still happen to cattle.
If a new calf walks out onto a frozen pond, they can slip on the ice and fall through it into the frigid water below.
“They’re not real aware of what’s going on since they’re a day or two old,” Shippy said. “They fall out there and then they’re spread. Just like a human — you can’t hardly walk on ice. They’ll get spread out and then that body temperature will actually melt the ice.”
If the ice melts beneath them, they’ll fall in and, if no one comes along to pull them out within a few minutes of them falling in, they may suffer the same fate a human might in a similar situation — they’ll freeze to death or drown.
To prevent this, in cold weather the Shippy family tries to keep the ice broken in ponds on their farm.
Last season, the Shippy family turned their bulls loose in late May to avoid calves being born into the February cold. Instead, they calved in March.
When a calf does die, Shippy said his family tries to adopt another calf to the cow that lost hers. Occasionally, a cow will reject her calf, effectively orphaning it. Sometimes cows give birth to twins.
“We put the skin of the dead calf on that one,” he said. “(We) actually take its skin off its back where the fur off its back and put it on the live one and then she’ll smell that — what was actually her calf. She smells that and she’s like, ‘okay, this is my calf.’”
After a few days, they can safely remove the dead calf’s hide from the living calf without risk of the mother rejecting it.
It’s a morbid process, but it helps both cow and calf. The cow has a calf to nurture and the living calf has a mother and the opportunity to be with its herd, which is better than being raised and cared for by humans.
“It’s not the funnest thing in the world at all, but (the calf) ends up in a better situation most the time,” Shippy said.
Shippy and other young farmers are the future of agriculture in Dickinson County and around the world. Shippy said he hopes to see other people his age do as he plans to do and take over their own family farms one day, when they inevitably inherit them from their parents.
“I hope it stays mostly the same where there’s lots of family farms and generational operations,” he said, “I’m part of a generational operation and I’ve always enjoyed it and I like to see that.”
He hopes the world will come to see the ways small farmers take care of their land.
“I hope we can continue to show the world that we know what we’re doing with the ground, we do take care of the ground — be good stewards to the land,” Shippy said. “Because some people think we don’t take care of the ground because they don’t understand what’s actually going on. And we just need to be able to show them that we are taking care of the ground and we can take better care of the ground if we are able to operate it on our own.”
He said he believes agriculture, when done right, could help with carbon emissions and climate change if farmers and ranchers take care to ensure that carbon generated by their machines and animals is less than what their crops absorb.
“Agriculture really is one of the only industries that can reverse carbon (emissions),” Shippy said. “We can make it a carbon neutral deal and that’s pretty cool in my opinion. There’s a lot of people that think agriculture’s not good, but I think in Dickinson County it’s pretty good for the whole economy.”
There are many jobs in agriculture here, not only on the farming and ranching side but in grain elevators and other farm services. Because there are so many grain elevators nearby the grain stays local as well, he said. There are enough small operations like his family’s farm that agriculture here directly benefits the local economy with small-time ag producers supporting one another, he feels.
“It’s not that farming isn’t a competitive business because it is, but we all are kind of working as one to feed the world and care for the land,” Shippy said.
He stresses that stewardship of the land is important to small farmers and ranchers.
“We don’t want to hurt the land because we live off of the land,” Shippy said. “It’s what brings us our income and provides for our family, so we have to take care of that ground and take care of these cattle.”
