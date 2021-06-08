With everything that 2020 threw at everyone, Almost Home Realty in Abilene wanted to do something fun, memorable and beneficial for the community.
The decision was made to “goose” people and have them pay to move the gaggle of geese from their yards to the next “victim.”
During the month of May, 12 geese journeyed around town to raise money for the Abilene Parks & Recreation Department pool scholarship fund to be used for children who are in need of funds to enjoy the pool. As they made their way to 19 different homes in Abilene and Solomon, the geese raised $725 and a case of sunscreen.
Some of the experiences the geese had included: • Finding their way from grandma’s house to an aunts’ house to little girls’ house. She was amazed at how the geese could possibly do that.
• Teachers and coaches conspiring against each other.
• Children waking up to geese in their yards and not wanting to go to school due to the visitors.
• Neighborhood kids naming all 12 geese while running and jumping over them.
• A police officer going to work at 6 a.m. trying to “shew” them out of the neighbors’ yard.
• A sniffing dog wondering what the heck was in her yard.
Almost Home Realty appreciates everyone who participated and the generous donations to help a great cause in our community.
“I believe it was well received,” said Shelly Crane, owner of Almost Home Realty.
“There was a great awareness of the geese. We fielded many questions with positive feedback. Keep an eye out, they might just show up again.”
