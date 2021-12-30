As 2022 comes closer day-by-day, people across Abilene are looking back on 2021. The Reflector-Chronicle is doing the same by looking back on the stories that received the most attention this year. Through Facebook Business Suite, we compiled the top five stories for each of the metric categories of likes and reactions, reaches and comments to determine our most well-received stories. The following numbers and rankings are based on statistics gathered Dec. 28. All the listed stories can be found on our website, http://www.abilene-rc.com/
For likes and reactions, “The beauty of 103: Solomon woman tells story of a life well-lived” had the most with 875. “Woodbine woman talks about her life as a German bride and later restaurant owner,” “Munson Prime + Brookville Hotel = Legacy Kansas” and “Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro celebrates 10 years” came next, in that order, with 364, 356 and 335 likes and reactions. “Beef: it could be for dinner” about a new butcher shop and meat processing facility coming to Abilene reached the fifth spot with 306 likes and reactions.
Looking at reaches, “Woodbine woman talks about her life as a German bride and later restaurant owner” is the clear first place with around 4,451 reaches. The next story is “Three decades in AHS office,” about secretary Kody Gentry retiring, with 2,079 reaches. For third, “Passions, family traditions, investing into community and farming lessons have shaped Jacob Andres” makes its only appearance in this story with 1,872 reaches. “Abilene woman and Cedar House founder Patti O’Malley highlighted by PBS special Unsung Heroes.” made fourth on this list with 1,788 reaches. To round out the top five of this category, “‘I truly love this town:’ Shafer exits commission after six and a half years” earned a reach of 1,784.
Ending with the comments category, “The beauty of 103: Solomon woman tells story of a life well-lived” makes a return to this story with the most comments with 108. “Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro celebrates 10 years” returns as well with the second most with 63. “Made for the classroom,” about teacher Mary Zey retiring, and “Hageman is new Reflector-Chronicle editor” tie for third with 58 comments. In fifth, “Munson Prime + Brookville Hotel = Legacy Kansas” returns with 55 comments.
