With less than two weeks to go, a rural Abilene woman has launched a write-in campaign for the Dickinson County Commission District #3 seat.
Laurie “Megan” Armstrong is hoping to unseat two-term Incumbent Craig Chamberlin.
Armstrong said her decision to run was sparked by a number of incidents that have occurred in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But the main reason she decided to seek office is because of what she and others see as “overreach” by Dr. Brian Holmes, Dickinson County Health Officer.
She said Dickinson County Commissioners are not responsive to the concerns of residents who have asked them to “shut down” Holmes.
“I started watching every commission meeting from late June forward and they tell you over and over ‘we received emails and phone calls,’ but they don’t do anything and they don’t answer any questions,” Armstrong said during a phone call Tuesday morning.
During Thursday’s county commission meeting, County Administrator Brad Homman said that Holmes does not act alone and that the commission has the final say on any health order. (A story ran in Friday’s Reflector-Chronicle.)
Referring to the story and despite the county’s assurances, Armstrong said commissioners are not listening.
“I don’t know why the commissioners aren’t seeing it and hearing it and aren’t willing to address Holmes’ behavior,” Armstrong said. “They let this keep going.”
Her write-in campaign, she said, is an attempt to let commissioners know the people want to be heard.
“And they want to be heard bad enough they’re willing to possibly change a commissioner to make that happen,” Armstrong said.
She is asking supporters to write in her name as “Laurie Armstrong” in the write-in space for commission district 3.
Write-in rules
Anyone casting a write-in vote has certain rules they must follow, said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
First, the write-in candidate’s name must be written in under the correct race (in this case, County Commissioner 3rd District); and secondly, the candidate’s first and last name must be written in.
“It cannot be just a last name,” Jones said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
