On Sept. 13, Chapman School Board held their monthly meeting at the Education Center in Chapman. Michele Sutter, Chapman Board Clerk, shared the unofficial meeting minutes, so residents can hear what was on the agenda for September.
The meeting was led by Board President Brenda Edleston with other board members in attendance including: Vice President Brian Rock, Dr. Todd Frieze, Kelly Kuntz, Mike Rutz, Jerry Wright and Bob Haynes.
The meeting was also attended by the new Interim Superintendent for Chapman Kevin Suther. After a special meeting on Sept. 7, former Superintendent Jerry Hodson was placed on administrative leave, so Suther was named by the board as the Interim Superintendent.
The first item for board members to vote on were the financial reports and payment of bills, which were approved with a unanimous vote by the board.
In new business, Enterprise Elementary fifth grade teacher Steven Hunt presented a video to the board about his class’s work with the STARBASE program. The S.T.E.M base program allows his students to experiment and learn everything from rockets to military equipment. For five Fridays, the class traveled to the National Guard Base in Salina.
Following the video, the board approved three out-of-district transfer requests, which board president Edleston pointed out that all the kids were evaluated to see if Chapman schools would be the best fit for them, before the request was sent to the board. They passed the motion of request with a unanimous 6-0 vote.
The board also approved one in-district transfer with no worries about the move from Enterprise Elementary to Chapman Elementary.
Anonymous patron donated $500 to Enterprise Elementary, which the board accepted and were thankful for the money. The patron asked that the money would be utilized for an activity outside for the children to participate in.
The next discussion topic on the agenda came with a length back and forth about Covid-19 procedures. Dr. Frieze shared his concern about the number of students getting sick and should the school go back to having harder quarantine requirements. The board decided they would reevaluate the topic at each meeting for the foreseeable future.
After the Covid-19 discussion closed, Suther shared an update on the high school’s new district track project progress. The project manager stated the completion day is about 18 days out from Monday.
After the wrap up on the track progress, Stacy Smiley and the District Leadership Team presented their work to the board about reevaluating the vision, mission and core beliefs of Chapman School District.
The DLT and Suther wanted to start working on more ideas for school board visitation days and events. Dr. Frieze did push back on the discussion point due to Covid and the school not allowing outside visitors currently.
With a pin put into two discussion points, the board voted unanimously to switch to WoodRiver Energy provider after the issues created by their previous provider in February. The vote had to be completed that evening, so the school district could join the provider.
The last issue discussed, before the board went into closed session, Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation asked for $3,500 for five years. Board President Edleston voiced her concerns about the district donating tax dollars. The topic was pushed to October’s agenda with Edleston finding out they can legally donate the money.
