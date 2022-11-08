Efforts are underway to construct the World’s Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction, in Abilene.

Local artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metal Works is constructing the buckle. Lahr is also known for his work on the Abilene Cowboy at Abilene High School, Lumber House and Dickinson County Heritage Center’s signage, Little Ike Park and Iron Horse Trail entrances and other projects.

 

