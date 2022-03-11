Like many businesses, the local county government is struggling to find workers.
County Administrator Brad Homman said at Thursday’s county meeting that the county was struggling to find employees and fill open positions.
“The problem with increasing (the salary schedule) obviously — in the completive world — is that everybody else increases theirs,” he said. “So it’s a continuous struggle. And what we’ve seen in the last year or maybe two since COVID is that we’re not only competing now with the public sector. We’re competing with the private sector with non-skilled jobs. And so even your McDonalds and your food service and things like that are saying that they’re feeling the pinch on being able to attract staff. So we’ve all heard about the increase of minimum wage that’s looming — and people are paying more and more just to get people to apply for and work jobs — and we’re no exceptions.”
According to Homman, it comes down to whether wages or benefits are the most important things to prospective workers.
“The older you get, wages are less important and benefits are more important maybe,” he said. “Knowing from my own kids getting into the workforce that they’re a little bit more focused on wages than they are the benefits because they don’t use a lot of them yet. And so we try to have the best of both worlds.”
COVID-19 has had an impact on the workplace — with the county being no exception. The retirement of workers from the baby boomer generation has also had an impact on the county’s ability to fill open jobs, according to Homman.
“Attracting people, getting them to come to work and then retaining them is a real challenge,” he said.
Commissioner Lynn Peterson said retaining employees who had already been trained and learned their jobs was important.
“The staff development part — once you invest time and money plus they have the experience at their job — that’s really a tremendous asset for the county,” he said. “For that investment to follow through, not only do you need to attract new employees when there’s openings but have the employee retention.”
