Ground work stated Feb. 21 on a 2.7-acre storage facility for motorhomes, boats and other large vehicles at 1301 N. Portland St. CP Rentals is expected to be operational by the end of the summer.

 Gail Parsons

Bill Gilliam, owner of what will be CP Rentals, said the facility will have 43 spaces. Twelve will be fully enclosed — eight of them will be 40 feet deep and four of them will measure out at 50 feet. 

 

