Rehab on N.E. Third Street from Buckeye to Olive streets will begin on Friday, according to the Abilene Public Works department.
APAC will be milling asphalt. Drivers should be aware of some intermittent street closurers.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
