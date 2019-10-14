Behind-the-scenes building preparations for the new Dickinson County Jail have been underway for a number of weeks now, but changes now can be seen.
By Thursday morning, the east parking lot was rapidly turning into a dirt field and crews were preparing to tear out the paved street area that separates the courthouse and former parking lot.
On the evening of Oct. 7, old electric power lines were disconnected and switched over to underground lines. The power was off for about 3½ hours.
“Everything came back up, to my knowledge, with the exception of the control panel in the jail,” County Administrator Brad Homman told county commissioners.
One of the panels that controls electronic portions of the jail doors did not work and still was not working by Thursday’s meeting time.
“They are using keys to manually open and close the doors,” Homman said. “We’ll continue to work on that, but that’s just another reason why we’re doing this project.”
Old and failing systems were one of many problems that led to the current building project underway at the courthouse.
The courthouse’s chiller was disconnected earlier in the week to be relocated, so the building did not have air conditioning. Luckily, temperatures were not too warm.
“Mother Nature is cooperating with us,” Homman said.
Since then the unit has been relocated from the east side of the building to the north side.
Also, a construction meeting was held Wednesday with project manager Loyd Builders and all contractors. Homman and Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith, who oversees all county facilities, were in attendance.
“It looks like they’re going to have a good group of contractors,” Homman said. “I anticipate they’re going to work extremely well together.”
Continuity plan
The courthouse will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday; however, employees will be attending the annual inservice day. Homman said a number of informative programs are planned, including educating employees on what the various county departments do.
Also, employees will receive training on a “continuity of operations” plan to be used if a disaster or other event caused the courthouse to be evacuated.
“What do we need to take with us so we could do things like collect taxes or issue driver’s licenses, conduct elections, do payroll and things like that if we can’t get into our offices,” Homman said, explaining the process.
“This also would be a good preemptive exercise on relocating for the renovation to get people thinking,” Homman said.
Once the new jail is built, contractors will begin renovating and remodeling the courthouse, which means courthouse operations will be moved to another location. Since that is still a couple years out, planning is still underway.
Sales tax
The up-and-down nature of Dickinson County’s sales tax collections continues. Money collected in July 2019 is up from the previous month, bringing in $117,424.69 in July, compared with $95,709.82 in June. For the year, the county has brought in $924,583.61.
Likewise, the same is true for the special sales tax — used only for road and bridge projects — which brought in $113,201.53 in July, compared with $92,267.60 in June. The 2019 special sales tax yearly total is $892,948.47.
Fish passage grants
The county applied for and received three additional fish passage grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 2020. Grant monies pay for materials to replace bridges located in the area of the Topeka Shiner, a minnow on the endangered species list. The bridges are located at 544 Sage Road, 571 Sage Road and 2250 800 Avenue.
Fish passage grant monies have paid for 17 bridge replacement projects in the county. The new grants will bring that number up to 20.
“We will keep on doing them (apply for grants) until we run out of bridges or they run out of funding,” Homman said.
Other matters
• The commission proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Dickinson County. The proclamation urges citizens to participate in activities and programs to work toward the elimination of partner violence.
• Homman said several county-owned items were sold on Purple Wave, the online auction site, including the Road and Bridge department’s laydown machine, used in road asphalt projects.
The machine brought in $41,500.
“We were pleasantly shocked,” Homman said. “I’d like to have a couple more laydown machines sitting out there on the grass to sell.”
That, along with a few other items, brought in $43,240.
• County Counselor Doug Thompson told commissioners he is working on indigent defense contracts. They will be presented sometime in the coming weeks.
• Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson asked County Clerk Barb Jones if she needs workers for the November election.
Jones said her office keeps a list of people who have indicated an interest and said other interested persons should contact her office.
Election workers must attend a mandatory training session, which typically is held the Friday before the election.
Advance voting begins Wednesday.
• Homman said commissioners will hear from Environmental Services Director Randy Barten at their next meeting about increasing gate fees at the county transfer station.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
