Since October 2021, Kansas Gas crews have been working at the corner of Second and Mulberry Street to remove 11 feet of the old manufactured gas tank before turning the area into a gravel parking lot.
According to Kansas Gas Service PR Manager Dawn Tripp, the project currently is 40% done and crews are on track to finish in May.
“We have completed the site preparation activities, excavated shallow soils at the site and started mixing grout into the deeper soils to solidify them,” Tripp said. “Moving forward, we will continue with this process and then restore the site to its pre-existing conditions.”
She said the project had gone smoothly so far.
“Fortunately, we’ve executed the project as planned and without any significant issues,” Tripp added.
While the Dec. 15 storm and recent snowfall have stalled some construction projects in the state, Tripp confirms that the weather has not pushed back the project timeline.
“Like many in the community, the Dec. 15 storm was a concern for our team,” Tripp said. “However, thanks to thorough planning, we were prepared for the potential for high winds. Fortunately, we only experienced minor wind damage to the site’s sound barrier, which was quickly repaired. Recent snow has not affected progress at the site.”
To create a line of communication with residents, Kansas Gas Service created a helpline and email for any questions or concerns.
“We’ve kept our hotline and email open throughout the project as an easy way for residents to reach out to the project team,” Tripp said. “We have not received negative feedback or complaints about the project and will continue to monitor the hotline.”
Residents can ask or give comments about the project by calling 785-380-2811 or emailing them to info@abilene-KGS.com.
“First and foremost, we’d like to extend our appreciation to Abilene and its residents,” Tripp said. “The community has been extremely welcoming of our crews when visiting local restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and the like. We appreciate the support and patience as we continue working to complete the project safely and as diligently as possible.”
